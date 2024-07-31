2024 Election: Political actors urged to build public trust

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Rev. Dr Fred Deegbe, Senior Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, has asked political actors, in the upcoming elections to build public trust towards the promotion of social cohesion required for development.

He said the trust of citizens in the State and its institutions – the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, and Security Agencies was an essential component of social cohesion and paramount in achieving the development objectives of the country.

“The trust of citizens in the political system and its institution is paramount. Political trust is crucial in the sustainability of the country’s political system, as political parties play a critical role in building the narrative and behaviours that build trust among citizens.

Rev Deegbe made this call at the closing ceremony of the Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI) national forum on social cohesion, security and peaceful elections, on the theme, “Building a more peaceful and cohesive Ghana: A collective endeavor”, on Wednesday, in Accra.

He said when political leaders acted transparently with integrity and respect for public norms, they fostered trust in society, saying “trust is critical for bringing various groups together and creating a sense of belonging.”

He noted that issues of perceived corruption that citizens had of the political class was a stumbling block to achieving trust apart from utterances of the political class, which also lowered trust for public institutions.

Rev. Deegbe said another way to build trust was the promotion of inclusivity, equity and social justice.

“Ghana is made up of various groups, and political actors are responsible for addressing the inequalities by ensuring equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

“Political actors must ensure that all, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, feel represented and appreciated. Providing outlets for various groupings to be heard will also help create a more inclusive society where everyone has a stake in the State’s prosperity.”

He added that to achieve the level of social cohesion needed, political actors must promote dialogue, candid communication and reduce tension.

Rev. Deegbe said though Ghana had enjoyed 30 years of democracy, gaps in the system had weaken the trust in State institutions, hence political actors must make it their priority to address the issues of mistrust.

“The unity of Ghana must be sustained for development, and political actors must take the lead.”

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Coast, said as Ghana prepared for the General Election, it was important to look at what had happened in and around Africa, particularly the sub region during elections for lessons.

He said the aim of the conference was for all stakeholders to know that peace was a common good, which could not be sacrificed on the altar of any type of expediency and called for inclusivity, dialogue, tolerance, and due respect for institutional authority.

On why the Catholic Church was spearheading the initiative, he said the Catholic Church’s involvement in ensuring peace was based on scriptures and that the Church had helped build peace for over 2000 years, saying, it was part of its mandate to build peace.

GNA

