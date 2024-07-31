Soccer Masters crowned winners of Nkwanta FA League   

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 31, GNA-The Soccer Masters Football Club from Kitare, a suburb of the Kpandai District in the Northern Region has emerged victorious in the Nkwanta South Football Association (FA) Division Three League.

The team’s exceptional performance throughout the season earned them the deserved championship title.

Soccer Masters played 14 matches, won seven, lost two, and obtained 26 points at the end of the season.

The team’s impressive skills in the games were instrumental to the success of the season, leading them to the top of the league table.

Mr Asanyo Kwabena, the Nkwanta South FA Chairman encouraged the team managers, owners and supporters to work harder towards the next season.

He also emphasised the re-occurrence of mistakes before, during and after a match, which were the challenges the FA faced in the just-ended season.

Mr. Briamah Samuel Fuseini, Coach of Soccer Masters FC, won the best coach of the season, while Nsege Elijah, Captain of the team, was also crowned the most valuable player of the season.

The participating teams were Soccer Masters Football Club, Golden Stars, Mighty Football Club, Krontang Soccer Club, Young Desert, United Football Club, Nkwanta Dortmund and Power SB Football Club.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

