Two dead after mudslide in Slovakia

Bratislava, Jul. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Two people have died in a mudslide in a mountain valley in Slovakia.

At least four others were injured, the TASR news agency reported on Thursday, citing the mayor of the village of Ždiar.

A large group of hikers had sought refuge from the rain in a hut when it was caught up in the mixture of water, mud and debris. According to the television channel JOJ, the deceased are believed to be a Slovakian woman and a Polish woman.

The mountain rescue service, two ambulances and two rescue helicopters were deployed to the scene.

The accident occurred in the Monkova valley, which is located in the Belianske Tatras mountains in the north of Slovakia.

A hiking trail popular with tourists runs through the valley to a mountain pass on the border with the High Tatras, which has now been closed due to the landslides in the area.

The entire north and centre of Slovakia was hit by storms with heavy rain on Thursday

.GNA

