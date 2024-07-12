NCCE sensitises stakeholders in Tatale-Sanguli on violent extremism 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tatale-Sanguli (N/R), July 12, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders in the Tatale-Sanguli District on preventing violent extremism.

The workshop sought to create awareness of issues of violent extremism among people in the community in the Northern Region to enable them to prevent extremism in this election year and beyond.

The event, attended by personnel of the Ghana Police Service and other security services, also aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Police and the community in tackling violence.

It was under the Commission’s Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism campaign, which is supported by the European Union.

Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, addressing participants at the workshop, lauded the enthusiasm of community members towards promoting peace and countering extremism.

He urged participants to consider the peace of the country in every endeavour noting that the sanity of the country superseded individual interests.

He encouraged members of the community to feed security services with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of suspicious people, adding it was a step toward preventing violent extremists from entering the country.

Mr Adam Alhassan, Tatale- Sanguli District Director of NCCE said the workshop could enhance collaboration to promote peace in the area ahead of the elections.

Mr Imoro Abukari, Tatale-Sanguli District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, urged citizens to be cautious in the exercise of their rights so as not to trample on the rights of others.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Peter Paul Amoah, District Police Commander, Tatale-Sanguli, said the security services could not work without cooperation from the people as he solicited maximum cooperation from the community in enforcing law and order.

He called on the citizenry to report crimes at any time, emphasising the importance of doing so this year, particularly with the upcoming elections.

He mentioned that effective collaboration and teamwork would help prevent violent extremists from getting access to the country.

Participants expressed appreciation to the NCCE for organising the workshop and pledged to support the security services in preventing violence.

GNA

