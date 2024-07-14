Trump to appear at Republican National Convention as planned

Washington July 4, (dpa/GNA) – Former US president Donald Trump, is looking forward to the Republican National Convention next week, despite an apparent shooting at his rally on Saturday, his advisors say.

Trump was whisked off stage by Secret Service agents, after gunshots were heard during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Writing on his social media site Truth Social after the event, Trump said a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Republican National Convention (RNC), where Trump is set to be officially nominated as the party’s candidate for the presidential election, is due to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday.

A statement from the Trump campaign and the RNC said Trump was doing well, following Saturday’s incident.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee, as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” the statement said.

“As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

