Three pregnant, 12 visually impaired, a nursing mother write BECE in Effutu Municipality  

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), July 09, GNA- Three pregnant girls, 12 visually impaired, a nursing mother and a deaf and dumb are among candidates writing the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the five centres at Winneba Senior High School (SHS), in Effutu Municipality.

Three of the visually impaired students whose conditions are different have been given additional time by the West Africa Examination Council to write the examination

In all, a total of 1,662 students from 24 public and 35 private schools made up of 788 boys and 874 girls are expected to write the Examination which commenced on Monday, July 8, but two boys and two girls were absent.

However, information gathered revealed that one of the girls passed away some weeks ago.

Earlier, Neenyi Ghartey VII and Effutu Oma Odefe reiterated calls on the candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices which will have serious implications on their performance.

He asked them to be courageous and not to panic when the papers were distributed to them but to carefully read and follow the instructions.

Neenyi Ghartey expressed best wishes to them and prayed for them to come out with excellent grades.

Madam Dinah Anderson, Effutu Municipal Director of Education, applauded the students for coming that far and expressed her gratitude to the teachers, parents and stakeholders for supporting them all this while.

“Effutu has a track record which must be maintained “she stated and asked them to comport themselves for an incident-free Examination.

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive said he believed the candidates had been well prepared to excel in the examination.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

