Dorsons Complex School marks 30th anniversary celebration

By Zainab Abdul Hamid

Tema July 07, GNA – The Dorsons Complex School in Tema Community One has marked its 30th anniversary celebration of academic excellence and dedication on the theme “Renaissance of Quality Education, Nurturing Our Future Leaders.”

The event featured various performances and presentations, and the unveiling of the Founder’s monument, a symbol of the school’s appreciation for its founder.

Mrs. Huda Smart, the school Directress, in a keynote address, expressed pride and gratitude for the school’s achievements and milestones over the years.

Mrs. Smart acknowledged the unwavering commitment and dedication of the entire community, including the founder, Mrs. Dora Kavanagh, and the tireless efforts of the staff in maintaining the virtues of the school and shaping the lives of the pupils.

She highlighted the school’s legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and a nurturing environment, which had positively impacted countless lives and produced remarkable alumni achievements.

Mr. Kingsford Ofori, the Headmaster, speaking with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to God for guiding the school throughout its 30-year journey.

He said the celebration aimed to commemorate the school’s achievements and efforts over the past three decades, stating that the unveiling of the founder’s monument was a symbol of the school’s appreciation for its founder’s vision and dedication.

Mr. Anane Frank, a teacher, said the celebration is to acknowledge the late Mrs. Dora’s legacy and honour her memory for establishing a school that has impacted countless lives.

“We are grateful for her vision and commitment to providing quality education, which has shaped the school’s success,” he added.

Madam Ayisha Iddrisu, a mother, said the school’s commitment to empowering pupils to become leaders and changemakers was truly commendable, expressing appreciation to the founder and staff of the school.

“As a parent, there is no greater joy than seeing our children thrive and succeed; Dorson School Complex has played a significant role in shaping my child’s future, and I am forever grateful,” she said.

