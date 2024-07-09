Hannah Brenda Amoateng wins Ghana’s most outstanding female in construction

Accra, July 9, GNA-Ghana’s female contractor and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Myturn Limited, Hannah Brenda Amoateng has been crowned Ghana’s Most Outstanding Female in Construction at the just-ended 10th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards 2024.

The award signifies her stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to providing quality Construction works and also for been a highly respected personality advocating best business practices in the sector.

The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards organised by The Business Executive Magazine Limited seeks to publicly recognize women in Ghana who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in various forms of endeavor across both the public and private sectors, such as entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate executives, public institutional managers, diplomats, sportswomen, traditional rulers, and others.

The accolade automatically usher her as a ” SHE ACHIEVER ” which is the topmost connective female network platform in Ghana.



The initiative is an executive association which embodies top female CEO’s and past Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards winners and creates a platform on which members can more easily reach out for assistance in a required field without incurring cost. It also stands for Women Empowerment and get the voices of women heard on important social matters.

Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Hannah Brenda Amoateng expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her to the highest level as one of the few female in a male dominated sector.

According to her, this reflected her commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality work and also setting a benchmarks for others to follow.

” I am extremely excited for such a wonderful milestone at this highest magnitude. This is a dream come through and a motivation to work harder always. I dedicate this to my late brother, family, colleagues and most importantly, our cherished clients for their unflinching support always “,

Myturn Limited is positioning itself as a leader in the industry with credibility and reputation in the market.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

