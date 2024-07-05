Tema area made improvements in education under John Mahama – Ashai

By Eliabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 5, GNA – Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, has stated that there was evidence to prove that Tema and its environs made huge strides in education under the leadership of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Odamtten, also the parliamentary candidate for the NDC for Tema East, said this when he commissioned an information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory at the Oninku Drive Junior High School.

He explained that schools such as Manhean Senior High School and Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School, among others, benefited in diverse ways, while Kpone Senior High School and Lashibi Senior High School were constructed under the E-Block project, which aimed at providing educational infrastructure to improve teaching and learning.

He mentioned that aside from the numerous infrastructure and resources provided for education, the former president’s contribution to ICT could not be underestimated, hence the need to vote him back to power to continue what he stated.

He said the NDC’s flagbearer’s vision towards facilitating ICT learning had touched junior high schools, senior high schools, and technical schools in the constituency, stressing that there would be more such developments when the party was voted into power.

“The next few months hold a better key for all of us; how we go through the next few months will determine what the future holds for us in Tema, and I call on you to be on this journey with me as we crawl back all the lost glories in Tema and put Tema back on its truck,” he stated.

He mentioned that the NDC remained the nation’s preferred party in development as it has shown its commitment to the educational sector in various forms.

He lamented the poor state of the Oninku Drive School, saying that the school should have seen a facelift from plans he put down before leaving office as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Mr. Odamtten urged Tema residents to elect him and Mr. Mahama as the MP and the president, respectively, for development.

GNA

