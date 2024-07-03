Twelve MMDAs in Volta/Oti earmarked for National Malaria elimination programme  

By Michael Foli Jackidy, GNA

Ho (VR), July 3, GNA – The Vector Control Department of ‘Zoomlion Ghana Limited’ has indicated that the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) has targeted 12 Municipalities and Districts in the Volta and Oti Regions to eliminate malaria.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana is making some substantial progress in eliminating malaria, moving from the control stage to the elimination stage.

Mr Isaac Ablormeti, the Vector Control Director of Zoomlion in the Volta and Oti Regions, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the NMEP, Zoomlion, and the Ghana Health Service would implement measures to combat malaria in some areas notable for recording increasing cases.

He explained that Zoomlion introduced Larval Source Management, which involved monthly disinfection of mosquito breeding sites in affected areas to prevent mosquitoes from developing beyond the early stages.

Mr Ablormeti noted that the targeted MMDAs in Volta include, Keta, Ketu-North, Ketu-South, Ho, Hohoe, Anloga, Ho West, and South Tongu Districts.

Those in Oti include Kadjebi, Nkwanta South, Krachi West, and Krachi East Districts where significant efforts were underway to eliminate malaria.

He urged the various MMDAs to continue supporting the efforts of Zoomlion, NMEP, Ghana Health Service, and other partners in the fight against malaria.

The Ghana Health Service reported that the malaria testing rate had improved, from 38 per cent in 2012 to 98 per cent in 2023.

Additionally, malaria prevalence has also decreased from 27.5 per cent in 2011 to 8.6 per cent in 2022 with malaria-related deaths dropping from 2,799 in 2012 to 146 in 2023.

GNA

