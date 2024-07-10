Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers: Ghana to host Ivory Coast on July 21 at keta  

Credit: Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Jul 10, GNA-Emancipation Beach Soccer Arena at Keta in the Volta Region will host the highly anticipated Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between the Black Sharks of Ghana and Sand Elephants of Ivory Coast on July 21 at 1500 hours.

The winner of the two leg matches would have the opportunity to participate in this year’s Beach Soccer AFCON that would be hosted in Cairo, Egypt, from August 26 to 31.

Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, National Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, in an earlier interview with the GNA Sports, stated that the Black Shark would commence camping as soon as possible.

“Due to the limited time remaining for the preparations the last weekend matches were also factored into the final team selection for camping,” he stated.

It was also revealed that the Beach Soccer Premiere League would therefore continue at the various venue except the weekend of the AFCON qualifiers.

“The ongoing Beach Soccer League would continue as scheduled and it would only break weekend of July 20/21 and July 27/28 respectively.”

Mr Samuel Dovlo, a Sports Journalist at a Keta-based Jubilee Radio, told the GNA that the fans and other beach soccer enthusiasts have welcomed the idea by Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the opportunity to host the AFCON.

He expressed satisfaction about the hosting right Keta had and urged all beach soccer lovers to come out in their numbers and support the national team to qualify for the AFCON.

Some fans GNA interacted with thanked GFA for the moves and pledged to support the team to victory.

The Black Sharks is expected to travel to Ivory Coast for the return leg between July 26-28 after the first leg at Keta Emancipation Beach.

The Black Sharks are hoping to qualify for this year’s Beach Soccer AFCON after they have failed in 2022 edition, which they lost to the Sand Pharaohs of Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Coaches and the technical team have announced a 16-man squad for camping and preparations ahead of the games.

