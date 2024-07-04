Slain Soldier in Kasoa land dispute: Case adjourned to July 17

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 4, GNA – The Achimota District Court has adjourned to July 17, 2024, the case of Nana Barima Ababio aka Benlord Ababio, a self-acclaimed traditional ruler who allegedly killed a soldier over land dispute near Kasoa.

The court did not sit because the trial judge was on leave.

The prosecution therefore took a date.

Meanwhile the GNA has learnt that the police have still not received the Bill of Indictment to commence committal proceedings.

Benlord and an accomplice, Nana Kofi Kwakye, are in lawful custody.

The two have been charged with conspiracy. Benlord has additionally been charged with the murder of Lance Corporal Michael Danso.

Their pleas have been reserved by the court.

The prosecution’s case was that on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues- Lance Corporals Abdual Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew- drove to Millennium City Police Station in a Toyota RAV4 vehilce to report a trespass.

This was after they were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

The accused appeared at the police station and opened fire on Lance Corporal Michael Danso who was driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Benlord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

