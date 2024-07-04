Water for Rural Africa asks government to make water affordable

Accra, July 03, GNA – Water for Rural Africa (WRA), a non-governmental organisation, has asked the Government to make water affordable.

Dr Donald Agumenu, President, WRA, reacting to the 5.1 per cent increase in water announced on July 1 by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), said the prevailing harsh economic conditions deserved government action in cushioning Ghanaians.

“Electricity costs have shot up. Fuel prices are on the upward surge. Food prices are at an all-time high with hyperinflation. And now water. This is too much for Ghanaians. Government must intervene in a fundamental human rights commodity as water.”

Dr Agumenu noted that, government’s action of making water available and affordable to citizens would be in line with international treaties, especially that of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 6 on “Clean Water and Sanitation”.

“Government is for the people and the benefit of society. Only the government can intervene in these water price increases either by subsidy or an action on Ghana Water Company to reduce the cost,” he added.

The WRA President called on the Ghana Water Company Limited to adopt efficient management practices in cutting down on systemic losses through pipe leakages as well as illegal connections.

Dr Agumenu stressed that, the mere dumping of cost elements of water production on consumers was not the best way in “delivering service to mankind in the eyes of God”.

Water for Rural Africa has been in the humanitarian space complementing efforts of government with partners at local Assembly levels and international agencies in providing potable water to underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

Dr Agumenu said WRA was upscaling its activities in various communities in the 16 regions in the third quarter of this year.

GNA

