Service Personnel call on government to prioritise their welfare  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Denu (V/R), July 3, GNA-Mr Charles Epiphany Attivor, President of the Ketu South Municipal chapter of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), has called on the Government to prioritise the welfare of service personnel in the country.

He said service personnel played key roles in nation-building but did not receive the requisite support including challenges such as the delay in paying their allowances which was a major problem.

Mr Attivor made the call, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a working visit to meet some service personnel within the Ketu South Municipality.

“Government should do more to prioritise our needs nationwide. There are so many personnel who are suffering at their various posts despite their devotion and dedication to work,” he said.

He appealed to authorities to make the payment of their allowances timely, periodic, and consistent, “so service personnel will know when their allowance would be paid as done in other sectors.”

Mr Attivor bemoaned the financial difficulty in running the Association as a result of the delay in the payment of their allowance.

He hinted at some plans they intended to embark upon, which include the establishment of a ‘Naspa volunteer corps,’ and the ‘Naspa Care’ which would provide more than 5,000 customised stationeries to deprived basic schools.

Mr Attivor also lamented their pending three-month allowance arrears, which he said were taking a big toll on his members.

Over 250 service personnel are working within the Ketu South Municipality i both the public and private sectors.

GNA

