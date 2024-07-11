Richmond Lamptey aims for success with Rwandan side APR FC

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 11, GNA – Ghana international Richmond Lamptey is hoping for a successful outing with Rwandan champions APR ahead of the 2024–25 football season.

Lamptey, who just left Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko, was unveiled by Rwandan champions APR after signing a two-year deal.



The former WAFA player took to social media to express his excitement over the move and his desire to achieve more success with his new team.

“I am thrilled and honoured to join APR FC, a club with a rich history and a winning tradition. I am eager to contribute to the team’s success and bring my best to every game.



“I look forward to working with my new teammates and coaches and to the incredible support from the fans. Let’s achieve great things together,” he said.



Lamptey joined Asante Kotoko from Inter Allies in September 2021 and helped them to a Ghana Premier League triumph in his first season.



He also played for the West African Football Academy and was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

GNA

