FC Samartex, Nsoatreman handed tough opponents in preliminary round

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 11, GNA – Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions FC Samartex 1996 will face Cameroonian team Victoria United in the first preliminary round of the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.



With the first round set to begin in August 2024, FC Samartex 1996 would be making their debut in the Africa Elite Club competition against Victoria United, who won the Cameroonian Elite 1 Championship last season.



The Samreboi-based side would be seeking to replicate the group stage berth achieved by former GPL Champions Medeama in the last edition of the CAF Champions League.

The winner of FC Samartex 1996 vs. Victoria United would play against Morocco’s Raja Casablanca or Niger’s AS GNN in the second round.



On the other hand, reigning MTN FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC would face Chad-based side Elect-Sport FC in the preliminary round of the 2024–2025 CAF Confederations Cup.



The Nsoatre-based side will be making their debut in the CAF Confederations Cup after beating Bofoakwa Tano in the FA Cup finals to win their first major title.



New coach Yaw Preko, who has been tasked with reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup, would be seeking to urge their Chadian counterparts to progress to the next round.



If Nsoatreman FC should progress, they would either face Algeria’s CS Constantine or Police FC of Rwanda in the second round later in September 2024.



The first round of the preliminary round is expected to be played between August 16 and 25, 2024.

