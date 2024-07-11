Paris Olympics: First contingent of Team Ghana lands in France for pre-camping

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 11, GNA – The first batch of athletes and team officials for Team Ghana have arrived in Francis ahead of the Olympics, which begins on July 26, 2024.

Rose Yeboah, a national high-record holder, Fuseini Ibrahim, a member of the 4x100m relay squad, and swimmer Harry Stacey would all begin pre-camp in Strasbourg.

Ghana’s team doctor, nurse, and physiotherapist were among the team officials who have also landed in the French capital as they prepare for the Olympics.



Other qualified athletes, including Joseph Paul Amoah (4×100), Isaac Botsio (4×100), Benjamin Azamati (4×100, 100m), Edwin Gadayi (4×100), Abdul Rasheed Saminu (200m), and Joselle Mensah (swimming), are expected to join the team in the coming days.



Team Ghana is expected to present a 21-man contingent for the games, which start on Friday, July 26, 2024, and end on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

