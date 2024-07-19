Retired banker presents 10 motorbikes to NPP Regional Executives in Oti

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 19, GNA – Mr John Gyamfi, a retired banker, has presented 10 new branded motorbikes and an amount of GHC50,000 to support the constituency and Regional Executive campaigns of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region.

The gesture is aimed to facilitate party activities towards the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Gyamfi said the motorbikes would complement the efforts and determination of the party to secure a landslide victory in the December polls.

He said the bikes would enable the executives to reach out to the masses in the hard-to-reach communities and propagate the achievements and canvas votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in general to retain political power in the next elections.

Mr Gyamfi, who retired from Bank of Ghana (BoG) as a Director of Currency, emphasised that a strengthened government-party relations was required for the party to propagate government’s policies and programmes to maintain the confidence and trust the people had in NPP.

Mr Collins Yaw Ahenkorah, Regional first Vice Chairperson received the items and said the resources would be instrumental in bolstering their efforts to reach out to voters and build stronger connections within communities.

He said the regional executives were grateful for the foresight of Mr Gyamfi in investing in the party’s growth and success.

