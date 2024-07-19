Election 2024: EC assures transparency

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 19, GNA – Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), assured on Friday assured Parliament the EC will maintain transparency in the December 2024 general election.

She also highlighted the Commission’s commitment to holding free, fair, credible, and transparent elections.

“…From the registration to the declaration, our processes are embedded with one key ingredient. And that is transparency,” she said.

“As such we will continue to operate in the spirit of transparency, fairness and integrity as embedded in our motto,” she added.

Mrs. Mensa provided the assurance when she addressed the House during a Committee of the Whole on Friday.

The Committee of the Whole is a meeting where both caucuses converge to discuss matters of national interest, mostly closed doors without the media.

Meanwhile, the media was granted access to the meeting at some point during Friday’s edition.

The Commissioner informed the House that all necessary measures had been implemented to ensure integrity, free, credible and fair 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mrs. Mensa’s appearance in Parliament coincides with increased public scrutiny and interest in the electoral process, with various stakeholders calling for accountability and transparency in the run-up to the elections.

She did, however, inform the House that the Commission was not responsible for election security.

She said: “…Mr. Speaker, my outfit has introduced rigorous means of collecting data as far as its activities are concerned.”

The general elections will be held in Ghana on Saturday, 7 December 2024 to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

Incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is two-term limited, and thus ineligible to run again.

GNA

