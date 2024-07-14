Professor Bondzi-Simpson advocates STEAM education over STEM 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 14, GNA – Professor Phillip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, the Vice Chancellor of the Methodist University, has advocated the prioritisation of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) over the conventional Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

To him, whilst STEM was undoubtedly valuable, STEAM education offered additional benefits of fostering creativity and innovation, imperative for success in the global landscape.

The distinguished Professor of Law was delivering a keynote address at the University of Cape Coast Faculty of Arts Students’ Excellence awards.

Dubbed the “Dean’s Awards,” the ceremony saw 92 outstanding students acknowledged for their academic excellence, dedication to their course of study and perseverance.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson said by integrating the Arts with STEM disciplines, students would be equipped with a comprehensive skill set to tackle intricate challenges.

The Arts, he noted, prompted students to approach problems from diverse perspectives, drawing upon various skills and disciplines.

Engaging in the arts hones students’ creativity, enabling them to conceptualise ideas more effectively and adapt to novel obstacles, he stated.

“Research indicates that creative individuals excel in solving mathematical problems. Moreover, the Arts instil vital competencies such as active learning, divergent thinking, and cultural proficiency, all of which are applicable in educational, professional and personal contexts,” he explained.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson encouraged students to explore entrepreneurship to address pressing issues and generate additional revenue streams.

They should continuously develop and refine their skills to establish themselves as authorities in their fields and create a unique identity conducive to driving transformative change.

While obtaining a degree was valuable for personal growth and leadership advancement, he stressed the importance of seizing opportunities for ongoing learning and effecting positive change within their communities.

Ms Abena Peggy Coleman, a level 100 Bachelor of Arts (BA) Communication Studies student, emerged top performer with a CGPA of 3.95.

She expressed gratitude to her parents, lecturers and well-wisher who supported her and urged her colleagues to embrace hard work in all their endeavours.

Prof Kwabena Sarfo-Kantankah, Dean of Faculty of Arts, said the Arts played a vital role in nurturing well-rounded, contemplative and engaged individuals essential for the advancement of the nation.

“In a world characterised by perpetual change, the quest for knowledge stands as an enduring beacon of guidance.

“Our students have not simply embraced this quest; they have excelled, demonstrating unwavering commitment to their scholarly pursuits,” he added.

