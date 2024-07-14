Menstrual Health: A critical factor in the female’s overall well-being 

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, July 14, GNA – Menstrual health, a vital aspect of women’s well-being, remains a taboo topic in Ghana, hidden from public discourse and neglected. A critical issue affecting females has gone unaddressed for far too long, leaving many girls and women struggling to manage their periods with dignity.

The lack of access to basic sanitary products and hygiene facilities forces them to resort to unhygienic methods, putting their health at risk.

There is the need to take the necessary steps to prioritise menstrual health, the journey toward a more inclusive and supportive society begins with a single step for change.

Menstrual Health and Hygiene

Madam Sandra Boakye, a passionate advocate for female empowerment and Executive Director of Inspire Her, a non-governmental organisation focusing on menstrual health in Ghana, has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and called for immediate action to solve it.

She has urged the Government to introduce a comprehensive policy on menstrual health and hygiene to help address the systemic barriers that perpetuate those challenges.

At a training workshop for journalists, organised by World Vision Ghana, Ghana Wash Journalists Network (GWJN) and Media Coalition on Open Defecation (M-CODe) at Ada, Madam Boakye emphasised the need to acknowledge menstrual health as not just a personal issue but a critical factor in females’ overall health and well-being.

She highlighted some of the major challenges faced by girls from low-income communities, who often lack access to basic sanitary products and hygiene facilities.

Participants at the training were educated on breaking down stigmas and promoting awareness on menstrual health and hygiene.

Madam Boakye shared her expertise and passion, hopes to inspire change and create a brighter future for Ghanaian girls and women.

She called for a comprehensive policy to address the neglected issue affecting females in Ghana and the systemic barriers that perpetuate menstrual health challenges.

A Step towards Change

As Ghana considers the call for a comprehensive policy, the journey towards a more inclusive and supportive society will begin the process to address the unspoken struggle.

Collaboration between governments, organizations, and individuals sparks meaningful change for Ghana to become a model for menstrual health progress in Africa and beyond.

The country must be committed to creating a society where menstrual wellbeing is esteemed, and access to sustainable menstrual solutions become a fundamental right. With this Ghana will be proud to pave the way for a menstrual health revolution.

A future of Inclusivity and Empowerment

Ghana must be poised to break down barriers by integrating comprehensive menstrual education into school curricula, fostering a culture of openness and providing resources for communities to embrace menstrual health.

Policy reforms will prioritise menstrual wellbeing, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

As the country blazes the trail in menstrual health, girls and women will be empowered to reach their full potentials. With access to sustainable solutions, education, and support, they will manage their menstrual cycles with hope to unlock a brighter future for all.

Dismantling Taboos

In a bid to shatter the silence surrounding menstruation, the Ghana WASH Journalists Network (GWJN) has urged members and other media practitioners to harness their influence to champion the cause of menstrual hygiene.

Justice Lee Adoboe, the National Coordinator for GWJN, underscored the universal significance of menstrual hygiene, a matter that affects everybody.

“We are all products of the menstrual cycle so there’s the need to ruin the stigma, taboos, and silence that surrounds menstruation,” he said.

The Journalist’s Role

Journalists play a vital role in amplifying the voices of women and girls, who often bear the brunt of poor menstrual hygiene.

By shedding light on those issues, journalists can help raise awareness, challenge harmful norms, and advocate improved access to menstrual products and sanitation facilities.

The GWJN, with a clarion call, has urged journalists to rise to the challenge and use their platforms to champion menstrual hygiene to help create a society where women and girls can manage their menstruation with dignity and confidence.

Conclusion

It is everybody’s responsibility to take the necessary steps to prioritise menstrual health and hygiene by continuing the conversation for the creation of a society that supports and empowers females to thrive.

Having access to affordable and sustainable sanitary products and menstrual health education integrated into school curricula must be given the utmost attention.

Communities must begin to embrace menstrual health as a natural part of life where stigmas and taboos would be replaced with awareness and support systems backed by national policies for innovative solutions to menstrual health challenges.

This will ensure that girls and women manage their periods with self-respect and resourcefulness.

GNA

