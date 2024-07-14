President Akufo-Addo asks SDA to reconsider stance on voting in Election 2024  

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 14, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Ghana to soften its stance and threats to stay away from the 2024 General Election on religious grounds.

“The right to vote is a sacred right bestowed on the citizenry,” he told the Church, urging the leadership to explore practical solutions that would enable the members to exercise their franchise.

The President, addressing the Third Special Congregation of the Valley View University (VVU), in Accra, noted that the country was currently in a state where the intersection of faith and civic responsibility required dialogue.

The SDA Church has submitted a memorandum to the Parliament of Ghana calling for an amendment to the date for the General Election, Saturday, December 07.

General Elections in Ghana are held on the constitutionally mandated date of December 07 every four years.

The SDA Church is arguing that, in 1996, the date fell on a Saturday, thereby disenfranchising many Adventists, who chose not to go to the polls on the Biblical Sabbath.

The 2024 elections will also fall on a Saturday, and in a proactive stance, the Church leaders are petitioning Parliament to consider an amendment on religious liberty grounds.

Close to one million Seventh Day Adventist voters will be unable to cast their ballots, if nothing is done about the scheduled voting date, according to the Church.

In the 1996 elections, more than 95 percent of Adventist voters refused to vote due to their religious inclinations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his address, acknowledged that it was within the constitutional rights of the SDA Church members as citizens of the country, to participate in the electoral processes.

The Church should, therefore, work assiduously to find a way of balancing its religious and civic responsibilities, particularly as pertained to the polls not to leave any eligible voter behind, he advised.

The President said multi-party democracy was participatory, noting that the Government as such was committed to involving all sections of the society to ensure good governance and the rule of law.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Third Special Congregation, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree for his immense contribution to public service, human rights and development.

He was cited for being instrumental in campaigns for peace in sub-Saharan Africa and regional stability, freedom of the media, and contribution to major reforms to shape Ghana’s legal and foreign policy framework.

“Your illustrious career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, justice and democracy,” a citation presented by the VVU read.

Aside from the President, the University also conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees on two other personalities – Mr Thomas Svaniker, an automotive mogul, industrialist and business strategist, as well as Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, a former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The recipients were acknowledged for their respective roles in advancing the cause of humanity, justice and good governance.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, graced the occasion.

