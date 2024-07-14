GRA Board congratulates management, staff for exceeding 2024 mid-year revenue target

Accra, July 14, GNA – The Board of Directors of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has congratulated the Commissioner-General and top management and staff of GRA for exceeding the 2024 mid-year revenue target of the Authority.

A statement signed by Joe Ghartey, chairman of the GRA Board of Directors, described the performance as historic and outstanding as it was on the back of many challenges.

“This historic performance was achieved against a background of strong headwinds, including the seasonal challenges in achieving revenue targets in election years,” it said.

“The Board strongly believes in the ability and the determination of Management and staff of GRA to work against all these odds and will continue to support them to achieve their targets,” the statement added.

The statement said the Commissioner-General would share more insights on these achievements this week.

The Board called on all valued stakeholders such as taxpayers, and the business community to provide GRA with the needed support to improve on revenue mobilization, the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

