Population Day: Youth fellows call for inclusive participation in decision-making  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mr Mohammed Sherif Yakubu, a youth fellow, United Nations Fund Population Activities (UNFPA) Ghana, has called for inclusive participation for young advocates in national and local decision-making processes.

He said young people in Ghana could leverage opportunities by participating in decision-making processes and accessing comprehensive sexuality education to ensure holistic development and economic growth.

Mr Yakubu made the call in Accra to commemorate World Population Day on the theme: “The Power of 12 Million: Youth as Key Drivers Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for Ghana”.

The programme was organised by the National Population Council (NPC) in collaboration with the Regional Institute for Population Studies, University of Ghana, and supported by UNFPA.

The State of the World Population is UNFPA’s annual flagship report focusing on trending population and development issues.

The report underlines the need for a joint effort to create a more fair, equitable, and prosperous future for all.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census revealed that four in every 10 persons are within the youth bracket (15–35) and six in every 10 Ghanaians fall within the working age range of 15–64 years.

Mr Yakubu said unfortunately, the youth were often the least represented stakeholder group at the decision-making table, calling for urgent attention.

He underscored the need for tailoring interventions to specific groups, addressing the digital divide, and mitigating the risks of data misuse.

Data quality and availability, he stated, were important in creating effective youth-centred policies.

“Accurate data helps identify the specific needs of young people, including health, education, and employment,” he said.

Ms Jacinta Dzagli, Youth Leader, UNFPA Ghana, called on authorities to reduce inequalities in sexual and reproductive health and rights to lessen economic disparities.

Ms Dzigbordi Akosua Agbenyo, Youth Leader, UNFPA Ghana, called for collective efforts to create the needed opportunities for the youth to thrive.

A speech read on behalf of Dr Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Country Representative to Ghana, urged countries to invest in the youth and be fully empowered to take up the mantle of leadership.

That, he said, was crucial because if a country wanted to develop, it must understand its youthful population for planning and targeting needs.

Mrs Florence A.B.Hagan, Acting Executive Director, NPC, said the Council, since its establishment in 1994, had shaped policies to influence the country’s demographic landscape.

She said the youth were the bedrock of the nation and that the Council had developed youth-focused programmes like adolescent reproduction health education to reduce teenage pregnancies.

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 to stimulate dialogue on population issues for informed decision-making.

GNA

