Muslim youth urged to reject politicians who incite them to create confusion

By J. K. Nabary

Gomoa Mangoase (C/R), July 17, GNA – Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Issah, Acting Ameer and Missionary-in-charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana (Nib Ameer 1), has urged Islam worshipers, particularly the youth, to avoid politicians who would incite them to jeopardise the country’s peace and cohesion.

He said Islamic religion sought to improve the moral and spiritual condition of people hence the need for them to reject persons who will influence them with money and other materials to cause mayhem for their personal agenda.

Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Issah made the remarks in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), at a Gomoa East Zonal Conference of the Mission, led by Maulvi Abu Basher Donkor, the Zonal Missionary at Gomoa Mangoase.

The Conference was under the theme: “The Importance and Significance of Congregational Salat (Prayer).”

He reminded the youth that politicians who would incite them to create confusion, will never allow their sons to be part of that mayhem, but rather sponsor their children to further their education abroad.

Alhaji Issah said it was about time the youth protected their dignity and avoid such people.

Mallam Awnullah Bin Saeed Sissay, Tutor at Potsin T. I. Ahmadiyya Senor High School (SHS), in an address, said Allah the Almighty created mankind for worship to find pleasure and satisfaction in Him.

According to him, in the Holy Quran, it was compulsory for all Muslims to observe specified form of worship called Salat, one of the five pillars of Islam and a fundamental requirement of faith.

Muallim Sissay urged members to do honest self-retrospection to examine if they were truly seeking the love of Allah in practical life.

“We must understand that consistency in prayer, humility in prayer and the safeguarding of prayers are the fundamental pillars of Salat.”

He said offering of prayer in congregation and its timely observance and the fulfilment of all the conditions with assiduousness were essential for the fulfilment of observing Salat.

Muallim Sissay stated that the meaning of Islam is peace and submission to Allah and all that they preach to their followers was peace, insisting they must be focused and contribute to the development of the country.

“Country first, because the founder of Islam, Prophet Mohammed said love of country is half of faith, and whatever one will do to jeopardise the peace of the country, Islam does not allow that.”

The conference was graced by Madam Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Gomoa Central District Chief Executive.

The rest are Nana Okofo Ogyefo Amoako II, Odikro of Gomoa Mangoase who advised all and sundry to contribute their qouta for peaceful election.

GNA

