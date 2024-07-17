The youth need sustainable mentorship, moral teachings to become agents of transformation – Prof. Kyei 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 17. GNA – The Ghanaian youth must be instilled with sustainable mentorship activities coupled with moral teachings for them to become agents of transformational change in the society.

Professor Sampson Kyei, Head, Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the Kumasi Technical University, who stated this, said a holistic approach by all key stakeholders, was crucial in rescuing the youth from swaying to become changers of the world.

He was speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on the forth coming Impact Academy to be organised as part of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) schedule to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi from July 27, 2024.

The Impact Academy, which is expected to attract over 40,000 youth made up of students, teenagers, youth adults, teachers and corporate organizations, will be on the theme “Arise, Ready to Change Your World”.

It is aimed at mentoring the youth for them to eschew antisocial behaviours, live good moral lifestyles, become good Christians and know what is expected of them.

It is also to inspire them to aspire great heights, develop leadership skills and contribute meaningfully to society.

Prof Kyei said the youth needed to be mentored on moral lessons, and Christian teachings that would be beneficial to them

He added that development was not only academic or philanthropic but an experienced change in the life of a person.

Pastor Edward Kofi Tumsiah, Coordinator at the GCK Secretariat, said the Global Crusade with Kumuyi was non-denominational and had touched the lives of even powerful heads of governments.

It had over the past three years succeeded in building the human resource capacities of some nations, adding that, over 5.5 million people had been touched.

He called on all schools in Kumasi to participate in the Impact Academy.

Bishop Abubakr, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Peace Council, said there was the need to promote the Gospel and expose the youth to the gospel that changes lives.

