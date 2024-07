By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 13, GNA—The Police have arrested four suspects seen in a viral video threatening to harm anyone they encounter at night.

The suspects, Isaac Ampong, alias Bullet, Emmanuel Buah, alias Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, are currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

A news brief from the Police assured the public that all the suspects would be taken through the due process of the law.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email