GSS donates to market women in Eastern Region

By Kamal Ahmed

Koforidua (E/R) July 13, GNA – The Eastern Regional Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has donated 500 aprons worth Gh¢17,500 to market women in the Eastern Region to appreciate their cooperation in data collection.

The 500 pieces of GSS-branded aprons with pockets were distributed to market women in Koforidua, Nkawkaw, New Abirem, Klo Agogo and Adeiso markets to help them keep their money as they traded.

Mr. Bright Worlanyo Neku, the Eastern Regional Statistician of the GSS, told the Ghana News Agency that an estimated budget of Gh¢20,930 was made to cover 598 market women across the Eastern region.

However, he stated that the GSS was able to raise Gh¢17,500 from their personal contributions to be distributed to 500 market women for the time being.

Mr. Neku said it was important to appreciate the market women who were always willing to provide the GSS with necessary information on Consumer Price Index (CPI) data collection.

“Without the collaboration of these market women, we can never get the right data for Consumer Price Index. We visit them in the first week of every month and they are always receptive,” he said.

Mr. Neku said the CPI data was relevant in the calculation of inflation, which, among other things, guided the Bank of Ghana (BOG) in fixing policy rates.

Again, the Trade Union Congress relied on the CPI to make good wages and salary negotiation demands with the government every year.

Mr. Neku noted that inflation figures were also used to compare economic performance and living standards across countries.

He appealed to other market women to cooperate with the GSS when they come to collect data on CPI to aid in checking the inflation rate.

He thanked the staff at the Eastern Regional Office of the GSS for their contributions and support towards making the donation event a reality.

Ms. Dede Mary, a market woman, appreciated the efforts of the GSS to acknowledge the contributions of market women in gathering information on CPI.

She appealed to the government to help stabilize the prices of goods and services to promote good trading activities in the country.

GNA

