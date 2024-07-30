Paris Olympics: Ghana’s Stacey fails to qualify for 100m swimming freestyle semis

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 30, GNA – Ghanaian swimmer Harry Stacey placed 7th in the men’s 100m freestyle at the ongoing Paris Olympics.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian swimmer, who was making his debut at the Olympics, recorded a time of 51.12s in the highly contested Heat 4, which was won by Cypriot swimmer Nikolas Antoniou (50.35).



Stacey made a great start, putting up some impressive strokes, but was slow in the 50-metre turn and was far behind and couldn’t stage a comeback.



Harry, who is Ghana’s best-ranked swimmer, excelled at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Angola and qualified for the Olympics as one of the wildcards.



Joselle Mensah would also make her Olympic debut for Ghana in the women’s 50-metre freestyle heat on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

