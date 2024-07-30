VRA engages stakeholders on dam spillage prevention measures 

By Kamal Ahmed

Odumase-Krobo(E/R), July 30, GNA-The Volta River Authority (VRA) has conducted a one-day stakeholder engagement in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality to gather ideas and develop practical measures to mitigate the risk of future spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The session, which sought input from participants on precautionary measures for mitigating potential risks and ensuring safety, brought together community leaders, traditional elders, religious leaders, security personnel, traders, and farmers.

Mr. Benjamin Arhin Sackey, Director of Environment and Sustainable Development at the VRA, said that the authority would implement what he called a cautious spill strategy to release water on a minimum scale to reduce the volume of spillage and prevent destruction.

Ms Akosua Owusu-Efaa, an Engineer at the Water Resources and Renewable Energy Department, VRA, noted that if a decision was made, the spillage would not have affected some areas, like Asuogyaman, Shai-Osudoku, Lower Manya Krobo, and many others.

However, Ada East in the Greater Accra region, as well as Keta Municipality, North, South, and Central Tongu, and Anloga districts in the Volta region, were likely to see minimal impact.

To minimise the impact on structures raised along the river channels, she stated that a precautionary spill discharge of 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) would be contained within the channels.

“Low-laying places and river channels with development tend to flood more frequently,” she said.

She added that areas like the Keta Lagoon protected area, Havui, and Azizanya, which frequently flooded due to high tides and heavy rains, were particularly vulnerable.

As part of a proactive communication approach to lessen the impact on these areas, Ms Owusu-Efaa underlined that populations at risk of flooding, such as those along the Keta Lagoon and riverbanks, would receive advance information before any potential spill.

Mr. Francis Abban, Corporate Communications Manager of VRA, stated that there have been fears and speculations about a possible spillage following the incident of last year’s spillage.

However, he assured that no decision had been made yet.

“Everyone should keep calm; there’s no cause for alarm, and we haven’t taken any decision to spill any water from the dam,” he said.

Adding, “We are engaging the communities close to and along the lake and the lower basin on what to do to stay safe.”

He noted that there was no reason to fear, as this was simply annual information sharing that they had been conducting for emergency preparedness.

“There are so many things that are unpredictable in life, but the one thing that we can be sure of is that when we are prepared in the event of an emergency, we know what to do,” he added.

Mr. Simon Kwaku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, called on all stakeholders to join forces to enhance smooth disaster management in the municipality and the country at large.

He emphasized the importance of sharing relevant knowledge with stakeholders to protect and preserve human life and the environment.

This ensures that everyone involved in a decision-making process has the necessary information to make informed choices that prioritize safety and sustainability.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

