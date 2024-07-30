Hearts of Oak set to commission newly built Secretariat  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has announced that the club’s new secretariat will be ready for commissioning soon.

The project, which began in 2022 would serve as a hub for development, and community engagement and reinforcing the club’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships.

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman for Hearts of Oak earlier this year revealed that GHC 9m had been injected into the construction of the Secretariat at Asylum Down.

A statement from the club said the state-of-the-art facility was nearing completion.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Football Club is thrilled to announce that the construction of the highly anticipated Phobia House is nearing completion.”

It said the club’s board members would be visiting the site for an interactive session with the contractor on work done so far.

According to Hearts of Oak the Phobia House represented a significant milestone in the club’s commitment to excellence and growth.

“These infrastructural enhancements, including ongoing works at Kpobiman, are integral to our strategic plans of positioning Accra Hearts of Oak at a competitive level within the football landscape globally”, it said.

GNA

