NPP Presidential Ticket: We are innovators, problem-solvers and generational thinkers – Dr Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 09, GNA-The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the presidential ticket of the Party, describing the pair as a combination of the “youth, innovators, problem-solvers and generational thinkers”.

He said the NPP Presidential ticket was the sure bet to catapult the country to higher heights in terms of development and job creation.

“We are superior in performance to the NDC’s record in areas of road infrastructure, railways, education, health, digitisation, among others,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The NPP Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, made these remarks during the official unveiling of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his Running Mate for the 2024 Election in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s Presidential ticket was a well-oiled machine to lead the Party to victory in the December 7 Election.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in his running-mate to complement his efforts in securing victory saying: ” I have high respect for him, he is a problem-solver, a generational thinker and I have absolute confidence in him.”

Dr Bawumia hinted at plans to launch the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto next month, which would be the blueprint for the policies and aspirations of the Party.

Earlier, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central and former flagbearer aspirant, called for unity in the Party and appealed to those with grievances to forgive one another to ensure a united front for a resounding victory on December 7.

He also asked the leadership of the Party to respect the grassroots supporters to ensure they worked for the Party.

The theme for the Party’s campaign is, ” Bold Solutions for the Future”.

GNA

