Akufo-Addo introduces Dr Bawumia and Dr Opoku Prempeh to Asantehene, as leaders  

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi July 09. GNA – The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, introduced Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice -President and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Asanteman, as the representatives of the NPP in the December general elections.

He said Dr Bawumia as the flag-bearer and Dr Opoku Prempeh as his running mate, carried the capacities to ensure that the NPP broke the eight in the next elections.

President Akufo-Addo said his government would work to ensure a smooth transition of power after the elections to ensure the continued transformation of the country.

He said Dr. Opoku Prempeh had been unanimously accepted by the National Executive Council of the NPP and the generality of the ranks and file, as a good match for Dr Bawumia.

They will both represent the party and work together with all party members and supporters to bring victory to NPP in December.

President Akufo-Addo recounted the good works of Dr. Opoku Prempeh in all the sectors he asked him to work and lauded his commitment to making the Free Senior High School Policy work.

He called on Asanteman to give him and the flag-bearer support to win the elections.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu on his part advised Dr Opoku Prempeh not to make Dr Bawumia regret choosing him as his running mate.

He must humble himself and work under him to ensure the development of the country

He also called on the NPP to explain their policies, vision, and achievements well to the public.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu pledged the commitment of chiefs to partner government to bring development to the people.

