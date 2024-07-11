Nkwanta South NPP Parliamentary candidate pledges scholarship for best female BECE candidate 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 11, GNA – Madam Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, the Nkwanta South Constituency parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP), has promised to sponsor the best female Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The promise came as part of her quest to promote girl child education and empower young girls in the area.

Madam Sekyere-Tijani, during her tour to all the six BECE centres, said that the scholarship package for the best performing female student in the BECE each year would encourage more young girls to study hard.

She emphasised the importance of investing in the education of young girls for the development of the community and the nation as a whole.

She said the scholarship package would provide financial support for further education and would help them achieve their full potential.

She also expressed concern about the annual high record of teenage pregnancies in the Constituency during BECE, saying the act threatens the area’s development.

She said education was the key to empowering young girls and preventing them from falling into the trap of early motherhood.

GNA

