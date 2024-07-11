Ketu North NPP PC donates streetlights to Akanu Immigration Service 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze(V/R), July 11, GNA – Mr Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency, has donated 12 LED streetlights to the Ghana Immigration Service at the Akanu border.

The donation is to enhance security along the border and improve safety for motorists and market women, who frequently travel from Dzodze to trade at Noefe in the Republic of Togo.

He explained that he had received numerous complaints from the Immigration Service and market women about safety concerns, prompting this initiative.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Mr Felix Agyemang Bosompem, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Immigration Service, expressed his gratitude to the parliamentary candidate.

He noted that the streetlights from the Immigration post to the border had not been functioning, raising significant security concerns.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, ACI Mr Bosompem highlighted the importance of the donation, especially on market days when the security of market women returning from Noefe Market was at risk.

“The improved lighting will significantly enhance security, particularly on market days. This gesture has come at a crucial time and will bolster our efforts to maintain safety,” he said.

Installation of the streetlights began immediately after the handover. The twelve streetlights, costing approximately GH₵15,000, were handed over to the Immigration Service on Tuesday.

