Residents of Dzodze appeal for MTN Customer Care office 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), July 11, GNA – Residents of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have called for the telecommunication network provider, MTN Ghana to establish a Customer Care Centre in the town.

They say the Customer Centre would help residents address the difficulties they faced with services.

Residents from the Ketu North Municipality and neighbouring municipalities and districts have no access to a customer care service centre.

Mr. Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North Constituency, promised to assist in addressing the challenge.

He noted that MTN Ghana had expressed their readiness to establish an office in Dzodze.

MTN Ghana currently has offices in Ho, Hohoe and a Connect Store in Aflao, which serves the entire region.

Establishing a Customer Care Centre in Dzodze would greatly benefit the local community and surrounding areas, providing more accessible support and enhancing customer satisfaction.

GNA

