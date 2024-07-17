NCCE organises Police-community dialogue session at Savelugu  

By Albert Futukpor

Savelugu (N/R), July 17, GNA – The Savelugu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a Police community dialogue session as part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence.

It created a platform where personnel of the Ghana Police Service and community members in the area interacted to defuse suspicion and build trust to improve Police-community relations and confidence.

In attendance were previous inter-party dialogue committee executives, and a total of 100 participants from political parties, faith-based organisations, youth and women’s groups, the security services and persons living with disabilities.

Issues discussed during the event, which was organised with support from the European Union, focused on violent extremism and its related effects.

Mr Jibreel Alhassan, Savelugu Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the event at Savelugu, entreated political parties to be vigilant and tolerant as the country approached the general election.

He said this was necessary because some people were likely to use disagreements as bait to cause mayhem.

Superintendent Mohammed Keita, Savelugu District Police Commander, who was accompanied by his Deputy, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Wahabu Fuseini, expressed the need for the citizenry to support the security services in the discharge of their duties.

Superintendent Keita emphasised that ensuring security was a shared responsibility, hence the need for the citizenry to assist the security services in keeping the peace by reporting all suspicious acts in their communities.

He advised the participants and the youth to stay away from violent acts before, during and after the general election.

ASP Fuseini urged political parties to avoid the use of guns during elections and said elections were battles of ideas and policies and not guns.

Ahaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, lauded participants for their commitment towards building a peaceful country.

He emphasised the need for the residents to embrace dialogue and agree on common ground to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

Participants expressed the need for all stakeholders to play their roles effectively to ensure peaceful coexistence.

