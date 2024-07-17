Martha Inspires Foundation set to hold Youth Empowerment Summit in Tamale 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 17, GNA – Martha Inspires Foundation, an NGO committed to supporting the growth and development of young people in the northern part of the country, will hold its annual Youth Empowerment Summit in Tamale on Saturday, August 17.

The summit, which will be on the theme: “Inspire Inclusion to Support Effective Youth Participation”, is an initiative to mobilise the youth, especially those in the second cycle and tertiary institutions to encourage them to believe in the possibilities of dreams, and their role in building a prosperous nation.

The summit is supported by MTN Ghana, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency – Ghana, Inspire To Act, Buabeng Books Limited, Twillium Industrial Company Limited among other partners.

Mr Jeremiah Buabeng, a professional speaker, life coach and mentor, who has spoken at several conferences across the country, and Mr Marvin Selassie Ackuayi, a student entrepreneur and youth advocate, are among the speakers, to grace the event.

The previous editions of the summit witnessed some inspiring leaders and mentors including Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Mr Joe Jackson, and Berla Mundy, among others. They addressed hundreds of young people in attendance.

Miss Martha Anabila, Chief Executive Officer of Martha Inspires Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said preparations were far advanced to ensure a successful summit meant to shift the mindset of the youth and to position them on the path of self-discovery and greatness.

She underscored the need for mentorship platforms to help sharpen the direction and groom young people to become responsible citizens.

She appealed to stakeholders and NGOs to support the summit to empower more young people to fulfil their purpose on earth.

GNA

