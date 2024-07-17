Government praised for public employment centre in Oti Region  

By Kingsley Mamore,

Dambai (O/R) July 17, GNA- Mr Philip Kwadwo Bidaba, the Assembly member of Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area has commended President Akufo-Addo for the significant infrastructural development made by his government.

He said the tangibles could not be glossed over.

The Assembly members believe that on the balance of the national cake, the Oti Region has moved significantly forward, and this must be attributed to the government’s thoughtful, careful, and sober leadership.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Oti Region after its creation, could now boast of a newly refurbished office complex of Public Employment centre in the heart of the central business Municipal of Krachi East, Dambai.

Ms Evelyn Akosua Nyamba, a resident of Dambai Old Town said the government had made appreciable gains and efforts, when it comes to infrastructure deliverables in the region, adding that the office would aid data on employment statistics.

Some residents, who spoke to GNA said employment had remained a big problem for everyone in Ghana, adding that the ultra-modern office complex, when operationalised would offer opportunities to the youth in the region.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East said unemployment youth at all levels and employers should submit their data to the office to help the ministry to reconcile both to ensure employment.

GNA

