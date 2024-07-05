NCCE calls for collaboration between security agencies and community to combat extremist activities

By Benjamin Akoto

Kwasibourkrom (B/R), July 5, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Oduro, the Jaman South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for collaboration between Security Agencies and community members in the fight against violent extremism.

Despite Ghana’s relatively stable security institutions, Mr Oduro highlighted the country’s vulnerability to extremist activities and stressed the need for communities to work hand in hand with security agencies.

Mr. Oduro made the remarks during a Police and community dialogue session organized by the NCCE at the forecourt of the Kwasibourkrom Chief’s palace in the Jaman South Municipality.

The event, as part of an NCCE and European Union project on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in Ghana, aimed to facilitate interaction between community members and the Police to enhance trust and confidence.

Stakeholders, including traditional and political leaders, the police, and community members, came together to address concerns and propose solutions to promote peace and security.

Mr. Oduro emphasized the importance of community members partnering with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities and providing valuable insights on potential threats.

Chief Inspector Mark Kwabena Okyere, stressed the commitment of the Police Service to combat the activities of extremist groups, inspite of logistical challenges.

With the upcoming general elections, Chief Inspector Okyere reassured the public of the Police Service’s preparedness to safeguard and protect them from any potential threats.

He urged the public to play an active role in effective policing by sharing relevant information with the police for swift action, emphasizing that the responsibility of maintaining security extended beyond law enforcement to include community members.

Nana Amparbeng Kyeremeh, the Kyidomhene of Kwasibourkrom community, called on the public, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant and report any individuals who may attempt to disrupt the peace and security of the community with money influences.

Mr. Prince Asamoah, a representative from the Jaman South Municipal Assembly, assured community members of the Assembly’s commitment in ensuring their safety.

He advised them to be cautious about people they allowed into the community, especially landlords renting properties to foreigners, urging them to conduct thorough background checks before accepting them.

