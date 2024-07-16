NAPO seeks prayers, guidance from Manya Krobo Chief

By Kamal Ahmed

Odumase-Krobo (E/R), July 16, GNA – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, has paid a courtesy call on the the Paramount Chief of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, for his prayers and guidance.



He said it was high time politicians paid attention to the important roles that chiefs played in governance to foster development.

Dr Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, and former Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, said after being nominated as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next step was to receive blessings and guidance from the chiefs in the country.



“Without the chiefs it would be difficult to promote national unity, stability, growth and development,” he said.

“For the record, I have to say that the chiefs laid the groundwork for the nation’s independence struggles. Therefore, they must be granted the needed dignity and respect due them to avoid any conflict.”



Dr Prempeh appealed to the people of Manya Krobo to vote for the NPP during the general election this year to ensure their voices were heard in governance.



Nene Sakite, also the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, observed that historically successive governments ignored the chieftaincy institution.

He advised that whenever chiefs communicated challenges facing citizens to the government, the issues must be addressed and not swept under the carpet.



Nene Sakite urged Dr Prempeh to continue to respect chiefs even after being elected as the Vice President of the country.

He applauded “Napo” for paying homage to him and recognizing the important roles that chiefs played in governance, which proved Dr Prempeh’s royal descent.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

