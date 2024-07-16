KNUST supports Heal the KATH Project with GHS 260,000 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 16, GNA-The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), together with the College of Health Sciences of the University, has donated an amount of GHc 260,000.00 to support the Health the KATH Project.

The KNUST donated GHS 100,000 while the College of Health Sciences donated GHS 150,000 and its Provost, Professor Christian Agyare, donated a personal amount of GHS10,000 to support the project.

The Health the KATH Project is an initiative being spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to mobilize $10 million to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the ‘GEE’ blocks of the second largest medical facility in the country.

The objective of the project, which is part of the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, is to help bring the hospital to international standards to be able to provide quality healthcare to the people, especially those in the middle and northern parts of the country.

The King had already presented the seed money of $ 5 million towards the implementation of the project.

Prof Agyare speaking at the ceremony said the College of Health Science had been partnering KATH since its establishment 50-years ago

He said 95 percent of students of the College receive clinical training from KATH and so, there was the need for them to support the project to speed-up its completion.

Prof Agyare said KNUST had also provided technocrats such as engineers, quantity surveyors, architects and others, to help in the renovations exercise.

All these, he said were to enhance and speed up the project.

Dr Kwadwo Saabeng, Medical Director at KATH who received the donation on behalf of the hospital, said the hospital had a mission of providing clinical services, training students and supporting peripheral hospitals.

He said donations of such nature were needed by the hospital to upgrade the overburdened infrastructure.

Mr Sammy Adu Kumi, Chairman of the Heal KATH Project said more donations were needed from individuals and groups to help speed up the completion of the project.

