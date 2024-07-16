Causes of violent extremism are complex, multi-faceted – Dr Ahorsu 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, July 16, GNA-Dr Ken Ahorsu, Senior Research Fellow, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), has described causes of violent extremism as complex and multi-faceted.

They are also inter-intertwined and related to a structural environment in which radicalisation and ferocious ideology could take hold.

He said violent extremism is therefore a product of historical, political, economic and social circumstances including the impact of regional and global power politics.

Dr Ahorsu said these when facilitating the two-day training on Early Warning and Response Mechanisms to prevent violent extremism and election-related violence in Ho on Monday.

The training being attended by participants from the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions was organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) and implemented by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with funding from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said unemployment or poverty, perceptions of injustice, human rights violations, social socio-pol exclusion, widespread corruption or sustained mistreatment of certain groups are important push factors.

He said the incidence of the attack on the World Trade Centre, in the US on September 11, 2001, has exposed the world to one form or the other of violent extremism.

He said the country was still threatened, hence the need to continue to create inter-faith and inter-party dialogue, to accept and create an inclusive society, where citizens felt belonged.

The Senior Research Fellow said the extremist attacks emanated from the feeling of a few that their interests had been threatened.

Dr Ahorsu said the government and other regional and international bodies had been doing well in ensuring peace with a crucial demand on how to accommodate and open political actors to accept defeat or victory.

He said political intolerance, abuse and other forms of exclusive ideology could open the way for violent extremism outside the country to take advantage of the lack of unity among Ghanaians to attack.

He said all these could be prevented if “we all agree to disagree and agree on principles that unite us.”

He said the country’s security agencies had the capabilities to function, but the worry was the politicisation of these agencies saying, “It is when we believe in ourselves, policies and actions towards peace that peace will be sustained.”

Mr. George Amo, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, said the December general elections may present a fertile ground for terrorists and violent extremism and we ought to pay much attention to maintain the peace.

He said the platform provided was to equip participants, who were carefully selected and expose them to the knowledge about drivers and how to identify them ahead of the December elections.

“Our aim is to have people who were aware of things that could lead to violent extremism and prepared to help protect Ghana’s peace,” while looking out for people who would like to radicalise or mobilise people for violent extremism.

Ms. Adelaide Yiriyelleh, Project Manager of the PoVETSA project of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said the training is the second phase of the “Prevention of Violent Extremism through Social Accountability” (PoVETSA) project.

“Our task is to continue to respond to threats of violent extremism and terrorism in Northern Ghana by addressing the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism while promoting social cohesion and inclusive peacebuilding among civilians and security sector actors.

