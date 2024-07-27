MP revamps Labolabo D/A Basic School’s three-unit classroom block 

By Kamal Ahmed

Labolabo (E/R) July 26, GNA – Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern region, has commissioned a three-unit renovated classroom block for Labolabo D/A Basic School, providing a safe learning environment for students.

Prior to the refurbishment, the classroom lacked windows, making it difficult for students to concentrate and learn due to heat.

The situation had led to a less-than-ideal learning and teaching environment for students.

“There was no light in the classroom, so it got gloomy, which hampered teaching and learning because pupils had to strain their eyes to see what was written on the board,” he added.

He said that the sub-optimal conditions of the classroom, which lacked windows and had an iron sheet roof that allowed heat to build up, prompted him to renovate the block.

The renovation would create a more suitable learning environment for both teachers and students, as the addition of windows, a ceiling, and ceiling fans would reduce heat.

“I have installed lighting in the classroom so that children may study even in the evenings,” he said, and that he had noticed a lot of quick infrastructure deterioration and would take steps to fix them.

He pledged to continue refurbishing the remaining classrooms to match modern standards and increase the quality of teaching and learning.

He thanked the Director of the Asuogyaman Ghana Education Service, the headteacher, staff, and students of Labolabo D/A School for enabling him to renovate the over 40-year-old damaged classroom complex.

“When you didn’t have a great classroom block, you spent your time teaching the students; now that you have one, make excellent use of it.”

Madam Augustina Adjoa Owusu, the Ghana Education Service Asuogyaman District Director, stated that she initially thought that when the MP proposed the project, he was simply making empty promises because the general election was approaching.

However, she noted that the MP was actively involved in developing the area’s educational infrastructure, exceeding her initial expectations.

She urged teachers to work more diligently to shape the future of the school children and prepare them for the next generation.

She also urged students to embrace the opportunity and make the most of it by studying daytime and evening to succeed as great future generational leaders.

Akusiaku Kumi Brempong Sasraku Viii, the Paramount Chief of the Anum traditional area, expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the gesture.

He urged the authorities to adopt a maintenance culture as it was one of the things “our nation needs to do in order to safeguard and manage resources for the good of both our local area and the nation at large.”

“We’re going to do all in our power to preserve the classroom building and its amenities so that future generations can use them as well,” he said.

GNA

