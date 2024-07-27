EP Church urges GES to revive its collapsed primary school  

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, July 26, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over its collapsed primary school at Densuano in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The school, which has been in a state of disrepair for over four years, requires urgent attention to restore it to a functional state.

Mr. David K. M. Denu, the Eastern Regional Manager of the EP Church Schools, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the GES was the only institution capable of effectively reviving and improving the school.

He said the decision to hand over the school to the Ghana Education Service by the church had been made, and the process of transferring ownership was already underway.

“I was informed by the Assemblyman in the area that they started the process of handing the school over some years ago, however, they encountered lapses and had to pause for a while,” he said.

He noted that the school collapsed due to the inability of the Densuano EP Church to handle a couple of issues faced by the school, saying, “This happened before I assumed office in 2019.”

Mr. Felix K. Asare, the Eastern Regional Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GES, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that the education governing body was willing to take over the school’s management and administration to revive it.

He stated that the EP Church was directed to restart the handing-over process as soon as possible, so that teachers could be posted to the school during the new academic year in September 2024.

During a visit to the school, investigations by the GNA revealed that taxi drivers had taken advantage of the school’s vacation to rest there and use its toilet facilities.

The GNA also noted that the three-unit classroom block, which accommodated pupils from classes four to six, had started deteriorating with the plywood ceiling getting rotten.

All the classrooms were filled with furniture, but one of them was occupied by a caretaker who visited the school from time to time.

Additionally, there were crops cultivated on some portions of the schoolland, but the GNA was unable to identify the owner of the crops.

Mr Benjamin Appiah, the Assemblyman for the Old Estate West Electoral Area, said the school compound was usually used as an event centre.

He noted that the revival of the school would contribute to reducing the pressure on the Densuano Basic School in the area.

