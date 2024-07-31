‘Phobia House’ completed, handed over to Board of Directors 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 31, GNA - Rema Alma, a construction firm, has completed and officially handed over the “Phobia House” office building to Accra Hearts of Oak’s Board of Directors.

The elegant Phobia House edifice located in the heart of Accra is the most recent addition to Hearts of Oak’s infrastructure, along with ongoing construction works at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

In a short colourful ceremony on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Madam Emilia Ahadzi, the Director of the Rema Alma construction firm, handed over the keys to the Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV.

“We know that it would not only be infrastructural development, but we want to assure our fans that the Board is committed to assembling the best players as much as possible, solid management, and a technical team.

“We also thank our fans for their unflinching support throughout the process, and we are highly committed to building a disciplined team and would therefore ensure that this permeates all the various football teams under the club,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

He further expressed great satisfaction and stressed that the club would do its utmost to exploit the commercial value of the brand.

Some dignitaries who graced the handover ceremony of the building included Hearts of Oak board members Vincent Sowah Odotei and Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Some portions of the new office building are expected to be rented out to interested organisations while other floors would be used as the club’s museum and tourism centre and executive offices, which would represent the club’s headquarters.

GNA

