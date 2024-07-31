MIT Legatum Centre, GEA, others, collaborate to host three-day entrepreneurship bootcamp

Accra, July 31, GNA-The MIT Legatum Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana Hubs Network (GHN) and She Hub Ghana, has successfully hosted a dynamic three-day bootcamp aimed at nurturing innovation-driven ventures in Accra.

The event on the theme: “Building scalable innovation ventures,” brought together 25 carefully selected entrepreneurs from across Ghana to explore cutting-edge entrepreneurial practices and market-creating strategies.

The bootcamp, held from July 23 to 25, 2024, served as a pivotal platform for early-stage founders to hone their skills in transforming visionary ideas into impactful businesses.

Participants engaged in rigorous training sessions crafted to foster innovative thinking, explore new market opportunities beyond technology and cultivate leadership capabilities crucial for scaling ventures in competitive landscapes.

Haitham Khoury, Director-Fellowships and Global Initiatives, Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT, underscored the significance of collaboration in driving economic progress.

“We are thrilled to partner with GEA, Ghana Hubs Network and She Hub to empower the next generation of innovation-driven entrepreneurs. This bootcamp exemplifies our commitment to leveraging entrepreneurship as a catalyst for sustainable economic development.”



“This is a part of our series targeting early-stage entrepreneurs across Africa. We believe that by sharing cutting edge theories on Innovation Driven Enterprises in a local context can unlock the next generation of global changemakers,” he said.

“Our bootcamps feature world class theory, practical application and rely heavily on the lived experiences and case studies of experienced entrepreneurs,” Khoury said.

Reflecting on the Legatum Centre’s initiatives’ global impact, he said: “Founded in 2007, the Legatum Centre is dedicated to advancing economic and system-level change through innovative solutions. Our collaboration with local partners in Ghana marks a significant milestone in our series targetting early-stage entrepreneurs across Africa, aiming to unlock the potential of innovation-driven enterprises”.

Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer-Ghana Enterprises Agency, emphasised the pivotal role of innovation in fostering economic growth and job creation, reinforcing the collaborative efforts toward driving systemic change.

She said the GEA was using the bootcamp and other initiatives to improve the performance of young entrepreneurs to create employment.

The bootcamp attracted over 130 applications, with 25 participants selected to participate in the immersive programme – blending world-class theories with practical insights tailored to local contexts.

This initiative not only equips entrepreneurs with the tools to scale their ventures but also cultivates a global community poised to effect meaningful change.

As the global landscape of entrepreneurship evolves, initiatives like the MIT Legatum Centre’s bootcamp continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of innovation-driven enterprises – positioning Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for sustainable growth and global impact.

GNA



