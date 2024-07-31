2024 Ghana Fashion Week Houston to showcase newest contemporary brands  

Accra, July 31, GNA – Some of the world’s hottest traditional brands will spark the 2024 edition of the Ghana Fashion Week slated for Houston, TX, United States of America.

The event, which runs from September 27 to 29, 2024, would feature confirmed runway displays and presentations, with more to be seen digitally.

Ghanaian fashion designers would be expected to showcase various collections in Houston, which is known as one of America’s most iconic fashion capitals.

The three-day spectacle would welcome some top models from around the world as they dazzle patrons with their unique outfits.

From the silky ‘Kaba and Slit’ to the kingly smock attires, the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture, Ghana dresses styles that represent a fusion of traditional motifs and contemporary fashion would be showcased.

The Ghana Fashion Week would also line up established and emerging Ghanaian brands who would be presenting the collections to the diaspora.

Ghanaian fashion brands who have thrived with their works in the United States of America would also be recognised and awarded at the event.

GNA

