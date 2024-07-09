Medical officer appeals to residents to voluntarily donate blood

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), July 9, GNA – Dr Joseph Darko, the Medical Superintendent in charge of Bogoso Government hospital, has appealed to residents in the Western Region to voluntarily donate blood to reduce blood shortage at the blood banks.

That, he explained, would always make blood available for patients who might urgently need it to save their lives.

Dr Darko, who doubles as the Director of Medical Services for Firm Health Ghana Foundation (FHGF), a Non-Governmental Organization partnered with the National Youth Authority (NYA) in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality to organize its quarterly blood donation exercise.

According to him, a medical team from Tarkwa and Bogoso conducted the exercise at the premises of the NYA, stressed that,” Today’s donation is unique because we have collaborated with the NYA and l must say the enthusiasm in which the youth has embraced it is encouraging.”

In fact, “we gave them 9:00 am, but as at 7:00 am the seats we provided were already full. What we noticed is that they came in as groups instead of individuals and that made our work very easy. So far, it has been impressive partnering NYA.”

Dr Darko said aside making blood available for use, one of their ultimate goal was to create awareness so people do not wait for such programmes before they donated blood, adding, “now people tell you they came to donate blood to save lives, so that message is gradually settling and we hope it will be maintained going forward”

“We anticipate getting between 150 and 250 pints of blood but considering the high turnout, we will exceed our target and so we are making arrangements for additional blood bags”

“Blood is with people and if they do not donate then when it’s our turn, there will be none for us, so the public should embrace this exercise and know that this is a community effort, we need to be there for each other” Dr Darko stated.

For his part, Mr Andrews Kwabena Sah, Head of laboratory at Bogoso Government hospital, denied rumors that blood banks sold blood that it had in stock. The blood Banks only charged a processing fee for tests to be conducted before one was considered eligible to donate blood.

“Blood is a perishable item; we cannot keep it for a very long time within 35 days it expires, and we cannot use it. So, from time to time, we must get a regular supply of blood. We are appealing to the public to visit our hospitals and willingly donate blood” he added.

GNA

