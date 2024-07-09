Five pregnant girls, two nursing mothers write BECE at KpareKpare

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), July 9, GNA – Three pregnant girls and two nursing mothers are participating in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at KpareKpare M/A Centre in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The pregnant and nursing mothers displayed a high level of courage as they are poised to make the mark despite their conditions.

This was observed during a monitoring visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

At KpareKpare M/A center, a total of 261 candidates are writing the exams comprising 120 females and 141 males.

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato and Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, both parliamentary candidates of the two main political parties, encouraged all stakeholders in the Municipality to play their respective roles more responsibly to ensure smooth examination.

Speaking to the GNA in separate interviews, the two officials urged the candidates to avoid floating the rules and regulations governing the exams and come out with flying colours.

GNA

